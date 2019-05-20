Investigation into unexplained death as police confirm body found in Milton Keynes was missing woman

Officers searching for a missing person located the body of a woman in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

Susan McGarragh, aged 71, was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen at an address in Crow Lane in Wavendon.

Police and volunteer search teams have been working to locate her.

On Sunday afternoon the body of a woman was found near to Cranfield Road.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the woman is believed to be Susan McGarragh.

Detective Inspector Joanne Hutchings of Force CID in Milton Keynes, said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive searches to try and find Susan.

“Sadly, a woman’s body has now been found.

“Her next of kin has been informed and are being offered support.

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted us in our missing person’s investigation.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform everyone of this tragic outcome.”

The death is being treated as unexplained, but it is not believed to be suspicious.