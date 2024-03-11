Investigation is held into death of Hells Angels murderer from Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Milton Keynes murderer has died in prison of cancer 16 years into his 25 year sentence.

And an independent investigation into his death has today (Monday) published its finding that there was no concerns about the healthcare he received while in jail.

Biker Malcolm Bull was 53 when he was jailed for his part in the the brutal murder of fellow biker Gerry Tobin.

Bull had travelled from his home in MK in August 2007 to the Bulldog Bash, a festival in Warwickshire that generated profits of more than a million pounds for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

He and five other men conspired to murder fellow biker ‘Gentleman Gerry’ Tobin by shooting him in the head as he rode his motorcycle on the M40.

The court heard Bull was a member of the rival Outlaws gang and the shooting was a "military-style operation" they had planned.

Bull was serving his time at HMP Stocken in Rutland. He died in September last year, at the age of 68, of pancreatic cancer, with the cancer spreading to his liver, lungs and lymph nodes. He had been transferred to a hospice before his death.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman carries out independent investigations into deaths, due to any cause, of prisoners, young people in detention, residents of approved premises and detainees in immigration centres. This is to ensure the standard of care received has been appropriate and there have been no failures.

The report, published today, states: “The PPO family liaison officer wrote to Mr Bull’s next of kin to explain the investigation and to ask if they had any matters, they wanted us to consider. No response was received to our letter.

It adds: “NHS England commissioned an independent clinical reviewer to review Mr Bull’s clinical care at HMP Stocken. She concluded that the clinical care Mr Bull received at Stocken was of a good standard and was was equivalent to that which would have been received in the wider community.”

No non-clinical issues of concern were found,