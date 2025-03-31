Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police investigation is underway after an exposure incident in a tunnel in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened in a tunnel on Groveway at around 4.15pm on Saturday March 22, when a man exposed himself to the victim, a man in his thirties.

Police have described the offender as a man aged between 30 and 40, and of slim to medium build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, dark coloured knee-length coat and dark coloured denim trousers.

Police are investigating after an incident of exposure in the Groveway area of Milton Keynes

Investigating officer PC Caoimhe Todd, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“If you have information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of this incident, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting 43250140161.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All reports of exposure offences are dealt with seriously and robustly by police. If you witness an indecent exposure, you should call us immediately on 999.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.