Investigation underway after incident of exposure in Milton Keynes tunnel

By Neil Shefferd
Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:59 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 15:38 BST
A police investigation is underway after an exposure incident in a tunnel in Milton Keynes.

It happened in a tunnel on Groveway at around 4.15pm on Saturday March 22, when a man exposed himself to the victim, a man in his thirties.

Police have described the offender as a man aged between 30 and 40, and of slim to medium build.

He was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, dark coloured knee-length coat and dark coloured denim trousers.

Police are investigating after an incident of exposure in the Groveway area of Milton Keynes

Investigating officer PC Caoimhe Todd, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“If you have information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of this incident, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting 43250140161.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“All reports of exposure offences are dealt with seriously and robustly by police. If you witness an indecent exposure, you should call us immediately on 999.”

