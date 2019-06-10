Investigation underway into fire 'deliberately started' at Milton Keynes electricity substation

Bucks and MK Fire and Rescue have launched an investigation after a huge blaze at a decommissioned electricity substation in Milton Keynes on Monday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to Monks Way in Bradwell at around 4:30am to tackle the blaze, which they now believe to be deliberately set.

Smoke could be seen for miles around as the crews battles for nearly three hours to get it under control.

"Early indications are that the fire was started deliberately," a Bucks and MK Fire and Rescue spokesman said.