'It was not our event' says venue that was the scene of latest Milton Keynes murder after Boxing Day party

The Atesh bar and restaurant is temporarily closed following the murder of a 28-year-old man during a festive party event.

The man was seriously injured during a fight in the outside smoking area in the early hours on Monday morning. Sadly he died yesterday (Wednesday) in hospital.

A spokesman for Atesh, which is in Grafton Gate East at CMK, said: "We apologise to all our customers that we have had to close our restaurant temporarily as police continue their investigation on an altercation that happened on the 26.12.21."

He added: "This was not during an Atesh event but an outside promoters event. As we understand an altercation occurred outside our venue between the smoking area & car park.

"We took all the measures to stop incidents such as these to happen within our venue unfortunately we cannot control what happens outside our venue.

"We are working very closely with the police in helping them conclude their investigation as swiftly as possible, all our CCTV is currently with the police and we hope this will help them."

The sell-out event was organised by Poka Entertainment, who put out a statement on their Instagram page on Tuesday.

It read: "We appreciate everyone for the massive turnout yesterday. We sincerely apologise for the disruption of event due to unforeseen circumstances."

The statement added: "Thank you for bearing with us during this incident and we hope to see you at our next event.

Meanwhile, the Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation and is appealing for witnesses. No arrests have yet been made and a scene watch is still in place.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 or report online on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43210581126.