Jail for woman who set fire in Milton Keynes hospital

A women has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after setting a fire in the reception of Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Lorraine Pile, aged 27, of The Hide, Netherfield, pleaded guilty to one count of arson at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday July 16, where she was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment.

This is in connection with an incident on April 17 when Pile started a fire in the reception area of the hospital.

Pile was arrested on April 18 and was charged the following day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Greg Hughes, of Force CID, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Pile’s actions were reckless and could have resulted in extensive damage to the hospital, putting lives at risk.

“Thankfully, the fire was located and put out quickly.

“As a result of her actions, Pile will now serve a prison sentence.”