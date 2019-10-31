Jogger suffers broken bones after she was attacked by a dangerous dog in Milton Keynes park

A female jogger suffered a broken wrist and kneecap after she was attacked and pulled to the ground by a dog in a popular city park.

The woman was jogging through Stanton Low Park at Oakridge Park when a large black dog ran up to her.

The dog, which was not on a lead, bit her hand and pulled her to the ground, causing her to land awkwardly on her knee.

The owner asked the woman whether she was okay but then left without leaving any details.

The victim was taken to Milton Keynes hospital and has since been discharged.

Police have put out an alert about the "dangerous dog incident" incident and are appealing for witnesses .

The dog is described as black and scruffy, possibly a labrador.

The owner is described as a white man in his forties who is clean shaven with light coloured hair. He was wearing a brown coloured jacket and spoke with an Australian accent.

PC Robert Burton said: "I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who recognises these descriptions to come forward.

"The victim has sustained serious injuries as a result of this and I am keen to identify the owner and dog involved.

"If you have any information, you can contact us using our online form https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190329718.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The incident happened on Tuesday, October 22 at around 11am.