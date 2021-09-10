Judge issues arrest warrant for mum accused of killing her own children in Milton Keynes crash

A warrant for the arrest of a mother accused of killing her own son and daughter in a crash on the M1 in Milton Keynes has been issued by a Crown Court judge.

Mary McCann, from Derby, was due to appear before Judge Francis Sheridan at Aylesbury Crown Court today (Friday) to answer two charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

The judge issued a warrant, not backed for bail, for her arrest saying he wanted the Home Office to put ports and airports on alert for her.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Mary McCann. Photo: South Beds News Agency

The 35-year-old, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, is accused of driving a white Vauxhall Astra that collided with a Scania HGV at about 11.10pm on Monday August 9.

Her son Smaller, 10, and daughter Lilly, 4, were killed in the crash on the northbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 15, near Milton Keynes. The lorry driver was unhurt, but the motorway was closed for 12 hours.

Prosecutor Heather Stangoe told the judge that the funeral of the two children had been held this week.

