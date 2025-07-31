Keen-nosed cops seize cannabis while on a break at McDonald's in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 31st Jul 2025, 13:12 BST
The cannabis was seized by policeplaceholder image
The cannabis was seized by police
Police officers popped to McDonald’s for a coffee during their break – and picked up an unexpected side order.

The TVP Rural Crime team members noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from a nearby vehicle in the McDonald’s car park.

"The occupant was rolling a ‘herbal’ and a search was carried out under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act,” said a spokesperson.

Cannabis was found and promptly seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No charges were made but a community resolution was issued with conditions that the cannabis smoker attend a drugs awareness course.

“Even when our rural crime officers grab a quick coffee, they’re still keeping their eyes—and noses—open, said the spokesperson.

“Vigilance never takes a break.”

Cannabis is a Class B drug and people can get a fine or prison sentence if they take it, carry it or supply it. The penalties depend on the amount the person has and whether they are also dealing or producing it.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice