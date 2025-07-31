Keen-nosed cops seize cannabis while on a break at McDonald's in Milton Keynes
The TVP Rural Crime team members noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from a nearby vehicle in the McDonald’s car park.
"The occupant was rolling a ‘herbal’ and a search was carried out under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act,” said a spokesperson.
Cannabis was found and promptly seized.
No charges were made but a community resolution was issued with conditions that the cannabis smoker attend a drugs awareness course.
“Even when our rural crime officers grab a quick coffee, they’re still keeping their eyes—and noses—open, said the spokesperson.
“Vigilance never takes a break.”
Cannabis is a Class B drug and people can get a fine or prison sentence if they take it, carry it or supply it. The penalties depend on the amount the person has and whether they are also dealing or producing it.