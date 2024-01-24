Keir Starmer announces strategy to combat knife crime as he visits Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has outlined his strategy for combating knife crime ahead of a visit to Milton Keynes.

Sir Starmer is pledging to stamp out knife crime and speaking to children in Milton Keynes about the dangers of carrying a bladed weapon tomorrow (25 January).

Labour states the new agenda will see those caught carrying knives facing strong punishment and young people will get real support if fearful of the fateful consequences weapons can have. This will be done through guaranteed interventions and tough sanctions for those found carrying knives, the political party has announced.

Sir Starmer says the agenda has been developed based on his experiences as a director of public prosecutions and has revealed a Young Futures programme designed to deter youngsters from carrying weapons.

Labour is also pledging a crackdown on the availability of machetes and zombie-style knives.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that there has been a 70 per cent rise in knife crimes recorded in the UK since 2015, and that almost half of these cases led to no further action. Sir Starmer is vowing to end empty warnings and apology letters for knife possession.

The former chief prosecutor is promising, if elected, that any young person caught with a knife will have a bespoke action plan to prevent reoffending, which could include sanctions such as curfews, tagging, or behavioural contracts - to run alongside coordinated parental and education interventions.

He will be alongside shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, as part of the Labour Party’s missions tour, campaigning to make the country safer.

Estimates from the Labour Party calculate that the scheme would cost £100 million a year to fund, which will go towards new youth workers and mental health hubs throughout the country.

Labour says the scheme has been developed based on feedback from youth workers, campaigners and legal experts. Sir Starmer has described current knife crime data as a “terrifying surge” in people “throwing away their life chances.”