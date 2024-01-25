Keir Starmer mocks Government's knife ban announcement during Milton Keynes visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Keir Starmer mocked the Government for its latest announcement during his own media event in Milton Keynes.

Sir Starmer joked that the Government has announced plans to ban zombie-style knives on 16 different occasions prior to its latest pledge, acknowledging two previous crackdown’s in the past seven years.

He was speaking to the media at Milton Keynes Police Station after his party announced its strategy for combating knife crime.

The 61-year-old said: “I think the Government today (25 January), has re-announced what is already in the draft legislation that’s before Parliament.

"That’s a good thing, but it’s not new. And I think they have re-announced for the 17th time the ban on zombie-style knives. They’ve been saying that since 2015. I just say to them, get on with it. We will vote for it and support it, so stop announcing it, get on and legislate it.”

Home secretary James Cleverly said new measures announced today, address loopholes in the law that have been exploited since 2016.

Under current legislation, only knives that are “designed to look intimidating and threatening” are banned. But the Government is seeking to remove the weapons completely by stopping retailers selling knives not deemed to incite violence.

A Government spokesperson said: “Some retailers continued to sell these kinds of weapons but evaded breaking the law by removing the threatening wording on the blade or handle that incites violence.”

Under the new law blades without images or words will also be recognised as zombie knives if they have other key features, such as a serrated edge.

A surrender and compensation scheme is being readied by the Government this summer and residents are urged to dispose of these dangerous items at knife surrender bins. The Government’s full ban will come into effect in September.

Yesterday the Labour Party pledged to half knife crime in five years and to put £100 million into knife prevention schemes, should it be elected this year.