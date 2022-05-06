Knife amnesty to be held in Milton Keynes following two more violent incidents

It will be held at The Grand Union Vineyard Church, Broadlands, Netherfield, from 1pm-6pm tomorrow, Saturday, May 7.

Thames Valley Police are encouraging people to come forward to surrender knives and other bladed objects which could be used as weapons.

A message on Twitter states: “Did you know that it is now illegal to possess certain weapons in your home as well as in a public place?”

The amnesty comes in the wake of a Section 60 Order being imposed after two more violent incidents involving knives in Milton Keynes on Wednesday (4/5)

The Order was imposed after a stabbing and a fight.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the arm at about 5.20pm in the area of Alton Gate/Chiswick Close in Westcroft .

His injuries were not life threatening, say police. Then at 8pm another incident occurred in Woodley Headland in Peartree Bridge, where officers received reports of a group of males fighting with bladed objects.

Last month Milton Keynes’ MPs wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel inviting her to visit Milton Keynes and discuss what can be done to combat knife crime.

Their joint letter outlines the tragedies the borough has seen this year and published it to the public following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy near MK College – the fourth in 13 weeks.

The letter stated: “With Milton Keynes now one of the top three fastest growing areas for knife crime out of 43 regional police forces in England and Wales, it is imperative that action is taken now to ensure no more young lives are needlessly lost to violence.”

The MPs did not criticise police staffing levels, but stated “more innovate” solutions are needed to tackle the problem with knives.

Both Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart met Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber and local police officers in Oldbrook and Netherfield respectively to discuss violent crime, the causes and potential solutions.