Knife crime prevention operation at Milton Keynes secondary school sees 1,500 pupils screened and educated by police

Police officers attend Shenley Brook End School as part of an operation aimed at tackling knife crime. Photo: TVP Milton Keynes/Facebook

A knife crime prevention operation in Milton Keynes sees 1500 school pupils screened by police officers as part of a new education programme tackling crime.

Police Officers visited Shenley Brook End School on Wednesday, October 15, as part of an operation aimed at tackling knife crime.

Operation Detect uses prevention and education within Milton Keynes Secondary Schools.

Approximately 1,500 Students walked through a screening arch which was being monitored by Police Officers.

Fortunately, no illegal items were found on any school pupils.

Students had the opportunity to speak with Police Officers about the impacts that knife crime has on their lives, and Police Officers were able to provide helpful safety advice.

Police Officers from Milton Keynes Harm Reduction Unit, along with local Neighbourhood Officers & Police Community Support Officers worked in partnership with the school.

This type of preventative work is carried out by Thames Valley Police to help reduce knife enabled crime in our communities.

If you know anybody who is carrying a knife or other weapons, you can report this on the Thames Valley Police website or you can report it anonymously on Crimestoppers.