Knife pointed at man's chin during robbery in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was targeted by robbers in Milton Keynes.

On Wednesday, September 25, the victim, aged in his forties, was walking down the Redway opposite Silbury Boulevard in Milton Keynes, when he was approached by two men.

The offenders tapped the victim on the shoulder and when he turned around one of the men was pointing a knife at his chin.

The man with the knife then demanded the victim hand over this wallet, which he did.

Nothing else was stolen in this incident and the victim suffered no physical injury.

It happened between 1pm and 2pm.

The offenders are both described as white men in their late teens to mid-twenties, both with short hair.

One of the men is described as having a slim build and was wearing a black zip-up top, black tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

The other man was wearing a royal blue tracksuit top and bottoms with dark trainers.

Police constable Jodie Parsons said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area at the time of the offence who believes that they may have witnessed anything or saw the men matching our descriptions, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190297136 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.