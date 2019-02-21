Knife-wielding teenagers commit spate of robberies in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to three robbery offences in Milton Keynes on Friday (February 15) between 7pm and 8.30pm.

At around 7.20pm a group of teenage boys followed another group of teenagers outside Xscape, across Avebury Boulevard and when outside the Food Centre.

News

News

A unsuccessful attempt was made to pull a rucksack from the back of the first victim, a 16-year-old boy.

At around 7.40pm, the group of teenage boys approached the second victim, a 16-year-old boy, in the area of the Food Centre. They threatened him with a knife and stole his wallet.

And at around 8pm, the group of teenage boys approached three teenage boys, all 16 years old, at the bike-racks near to the Intu Centre. They threatened the third victim with a knife, punched him and stole his bicycle.

None of the victims required hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alan O’Donoghue, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any of these offences.

“This group seems to have targeted teenage boys during these incidents and it’s fortunate that no-one was injured.

“We would like anyone who has information about this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with any details which could assist the investigation should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43190049803, or you can make a report online.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.