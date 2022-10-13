Knifemen force their way into house on Milton Keynes estate and steal cash while children are sleeping

Two balaclava-clad men carrying knives forced their way into a family home on Browns Wood estate last night (Wednesday)

They knocked at the door of the home in Durpac Close and forced their way in when the householder, a man in his thirties, opened it.

The offence happened at 8pm and the victim’s children were in bed.

Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated burglary

Police say the terrified dad attempted to close the door but the men pushed it back open and entered the house. Both were brandishing kitchen knives.

The offenders then stole an undisclosed quantity of cash before running off in the direction of Tallis Lane and Gabriel Close.

Police already have CCTV footage, which shows the two males dressed in black walking from Tallis Lane into Duparc Close before the burglary.

They are described as being aged in their late teens, one possibly mixed race and the other white.

Both wore dark clothing with black balaclavas and gloves. One was wearing a hat with white trainers and the other was carrying a rucksack.

PC Beth Horton said: “The victim was understandably left terrified after this incident.”

He is urging any witnesses to come forward.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, we’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation,” he said

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220459462.”