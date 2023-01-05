Large crime scene in place following 'very serious' incident in Milton Keynes

A crime scene is still in place following a serious incident, believed to be a stabbing, late last night in Wolverton Mill East.

Residents say the incident happened at around 11pm in a car park in Walker Avenue.

Police were afterwards knocking on doors of nearby houses asking if anyone had witnessed anything.

A large area has been taped off in Walker Avenue on Wolverton Mill estate

The car park area is taped off this morning and there is still a police presence at the sight.

One resident said: “I spoke to officers at the scene and they said a very serious incident had taken place and there is currently an ongoing investigation.”

Another said: “Sadly it looks as though somebody has been badly hurt.”