Large crime scene in place following 'very serious' incident in Milton Keynes
Residents have been told it was a stabbing
A crime scene is still in place following a serious incident, believed to be a stabbing, late last night in Wolverton Mill East.
Residents say the incident happened at around 11pm in a car park in Walker Avenue.
Police were afterwards knocking on doors of nearby houses asking if anyone had witnessed anything.
The car park area is taped off this morning and there is still a police presence at the sight.
One resident said: “I spoke to officers at the scene and they said a very serious incident had taken place and there is currently an ongoing investigation.”
Another said: “Sadly it looks as though somebody has been badly hurt.”
The Citizen is awaiting more details from Thames Valley Police.