Large illegal car race along Milton Keynes roads sparks police action over coronation weekend

A large and illegal street race late on Saturday evening has ended in prosecution for a string of drivers.

Milton Keynes Roads Policing officers disrupted the race after receiving complaints from resident.

Some of the drivers were prosecuted at the scene, while other who were seen racing, revving excessively or doing donuts can expect prosecutions via the post shortly, said a police spokesman.

The cars raced through the streets of city estates late at night in MK

Members of the public with videos and footage of the event are also invited to upload these to the Thames Valley Police website for investigation.

One Glebe Farm resident described the hell that car racing events and car meet ups are causing to the community.

The mum of a young baby said: “They are terrorising the neighbours in Glebe Farm and Eagle Farm South in Wavendon every weekend. These cars drive up the pedestrian pathways, people’s driveways and front gardens, so they are destroying private property. “£The drivers also use our driveways and front gardens to urinate, which is antisocial behaviour”

"When locals have tried to confront these cars, drivers have tried to run them over. Drivers rev their engines loudly late at nights, so our babies and children wake up in fear. This is criminal behaviour, antisocial behaviour, and public disturbance.”

Roads policing officers took action against the car racers in MK over the weekend

The residents have even organised a special petition to parliament to protest about the street racing. you can view the petition here.

They said: “Every weekend hundreds of cars come here to meet up and race, they block all the residential roads and the entrance to our estate for hours, therefore if there was an emergency we couldn’t get in or out of the estate. This is very scary and unsafe for all the residents here.

“Saturday night was the worst meet up we’ve ever seen, and we’re scared that if this keeps being allowed, someone will die. This is a tragedy waiting to happen and we just want to put an end to it once and for all.”

Roads policing officers have also clearly had enough of the regular races. Their spokesman said: “Street racing on our public roads is totally unacceptable and puts the public, spectators and racers at risk. MK Roads Policing are adopting a zero tolerance approach, with prosecutions sought in every case

He added: “Street racing is inherently dangerous and we have already seen several serious injury collisions this year in Milton Keynes as a result, and fatal collisions in recent years. It also causes serious annoyance to local residents for whom this anti-social behaviour is insufferable.”

Prosecutions could lead to disqualification from driving or even prison in the most serious of cases.

Well-run static meets, however, are not a problem, said the spokesman.

“You will find that most Roads Policing officers are into motoring - we love cars, bikes and anything with an engine. We enjoy coming to the static car meets and events and interacting with people who obviously care a great deal about their vehicles and modify them to a high standard.

"And if those static meets are sensibly run with no engine revving, donuts and displaying generally we don't have a problem with it.”

