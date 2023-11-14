Large police presence at popular park as woman reports rape in Milton Keynes

Officers are urging the public not to worry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation following a reported rape in Campbell Park last night (Monday).

Police received a call from a distressed woman at 10.25pm, requesting assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They located the woman, who reported that she had been a victim of rape. She is today being supported by specially trained officers.

The pathway leading towards Campbell Wharf in Milton Keynes has been taped off following a report of rape

A 50-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector James Horseman, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I appreciate that incidents of this nature cause concern in our communities, but I would like to reassure everybody that we have made an early arrest and there will be an increased police presence in the area while we conduct our investigations.”

He added: “This does appear to be an isolated incident and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers, and I would appeal to anybody who may have any information that could assist this investigation to please contact us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230511228.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to any of our officers that are in the area, and they will be able to address these with you.”