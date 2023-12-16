News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Large police presence following serious incident on estate in Milton Keynes

People have reported seeing blood on the footpath
By Sally Murrer
Published 16th Dec 2023, 10:10 GMT
Police have yet to issue a statement about a serious incident that happened on a city estate early yesterday (Friday) evening.

Officers rushed to Stacey Bushes shortly after 5.30pm and a crime scene was immediately set up around White Alder.

The entrance to the street was sealed off, along with a footpath behind Lingfield. Driver and pedestrians were turned away and asked to access the estate from the other direction.

Police rushed to Stacey Bushes in Milton Keynes after a serious incent last night (Friday)Police rushed to Stacey Bushes in Milton Keynes after a serious incent last night (Friday)
Police rushed to Stacey Bushes in Milton Keynes after a serious incent last night (Friday)
Members of the public have reported seeing a large amount of blood on the footpath and forensic officers putting evidence numbers along the path leading to the park.

They fear a serious stabbing has taken place but police have so far revealed nothing.

A large police presence remained at the scene until last last night,

The Citizen has contacted Thames Valley Police for a statement and we are awaiting a reply.

