Large police presence following serious incident on estate in Milton Keynes

Police have yet to issue a statement about a serious incident that happened on a city estate early yesterday (Friday) evening.

Officers rushed to Stacey Bushes shortly after 5.30pm and a crime scene was immediately set up around White Alder.

The entrance to the street was sealed off, along with a footpath behind Lingfield. Driver and pedestrians were turned away and asked to access the estate from the other direction.

Police rushed to Stacey Bushes in Milton Keynes after a serious incent last night (Friday)

Members of the public have reported seeing a large amount of blood on the footpath and forensic officers putting evidence numbers along the path leading to the park.

They fear a serious stabbing has taken place but police have so far revealed nothing.

A large police presence remained at the scene until last last night,

The Citizen has contacted Thames Valley Police for a statement and we are awaiting a reply.