Large police presence on estate in Milton Keynes
Officers are urging the public not to be alarmed
By Sally Murrer
Published 16th May 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:35 BST
A large police presence has been reported on Beanhill this afternoon.
Police have not revealed the reason, but say they will remain on the estate “for some time”.
A post on the police Facebook page appeared at 5pm and states: “Officers are currently on scene at an incident in the Beanhill area.
“Please do not be alarmed by the increase in police presence. This is an isolated incident but officers will be remaining in the area for some time.”