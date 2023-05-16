News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
Two poultry workers infected bird flu, UK health officials confirm
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough

Large police presence on estate in Milton Keynes

Officers are urging the public not to be alarmed

By Sally Murrer
Published 16th May 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:35 BST

A large police presence has been reported on Beanhill this afternoon.

Police have not revealed the reason, but say they will remain on the estate “for some time”.

A post on the police Facebook page appeared at 5pm and states: “Officers are currently on scene at an incident in the Beanhill area.

Police are on Beanhill dealing with an unspecified incidentPolice are on Beanhill dealing with an unspecified incident
Police are on Beanhill dealing with an unspecified incident
Most Popular

“Please do not be alarmed by the increase in police presence. This is an isolated incident but officers will be remaining in the area for some time.”