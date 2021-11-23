Leah Croucher investigation to receive 'people power' boost from community in Milton Keynes

A community group of web sleuths dedicated to finding Leah Croucher is set to launch a new and major appeal for clues.

The Facebook group called 'Leah Croucher Disappearance - Community Investigation' has already proved successful in encouraging people to come forward with new potential evidence.

Now members, with the blessing of Leah's family, have vowed to print and laminate hundreds or even thousands of posters and distribute them all over Milton Keynes and beyond.

Leah Croucher was 19 when she went missing in Milton Keynes two years and nine months ago

"Our aim is to cover all streets in MK. It's been a while since the original posters were distributed and many have been taken down," said a spokesperson for the group admin.

"Some of the remaining posters are older ones and haven't been updated to say the reward has increased from £5,000 to £20,000," she added.

"We would like to see the £20,000 reward posters in as many shops, businesses, community centres, churches and mosques as possible."

The group has more than 3,500 members from all over the country and all have vowed to put posters up in their home towns.

Thousands of posters are to be displayed

They are now appealing for a business or businesses to help print and laminate copies of the posters for them.

The MK Citizen will guarantee plenty of free publicity and photos for any businesses that volunteer.

Anybody who can help should contact the Leah Croucher Disappearance - Community Investigation Facebook group or email the Citizen newsdesk on [email protected]

It has been two years and nine months since Leah vanished without trace while walking to work on February 15 2019. She was 19 at the time.

Were you at Furzton Lake on Febraury 15 2019? If so, please examine carefully any photos you may have taken.

She was last seen on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at 8.16am and her phone left the network at 8.34am in the area of Furzton Lake.

Last month police put out an appeal via the community Facebook group for any sighting of Leah after that time at Furzton Lake, particularly between 9.30am and 11.15am.

Members of the public believe a 'professional-looking' photographer was seen taking photos at the lake at around 10.50am.

If so, it is possible that his shots, if he were to zoom in, might show Leah or some other vital evidence in the background.

The man, who may have been taking photos of wildlife, had a big camera with a long lens and was possibly wearing a black coat. He was seen at 10.51am near the StarHead sculpture.

The group is also asking anybody else who visited Furzton Lake that morning to go back on their phone and zoom in to examine any photos they may have taken.

Leah, who is 5ft 3ins tall, was wearing black jeans and a black jacket and was carrying a small black rucksack on her back.

Anybody with any information should contact 101 quoting reference number 43190049929, or Operation Dawlish. You can also report online. Information can be left via the dedicated website for this investigation.

There is a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to finding Leah.