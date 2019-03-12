Lorry driver brutally assaulted by group of men during robbery in Newport Pagnell

A lorry driver's leg was broken after he was attacked by a group of robbers in a layby near Newport Pagnell.

At around 2am on Saturday (March 9), the victim, a 46-year-old man, was in his lorry that was parked in a layby on the A422 H3 Monks Way between the Landrover roundabout and Willen Road roundabout.

A group of around seven men dragged him from the cab and assaulted him.

They then cut open the curtain of the lorry and took the goods from inside before loading them into a white van. The offenders drove off in the direction of Chicheley Hill.

The victim suffered a broken leg and is currently being treated in hospital.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Serena Bellis, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“We would also urge anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to contact us.

“If you have any information, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ‘43190072950’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”