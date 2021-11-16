Lowlife thief pushed woman, 82, and stole hundreds of pounds in cash as she used Milton Keynes ATM

Appeal

An 82-year-old woman was callously pushed and robbed of hundreds of pounds in cash she had just withdrawn from a Milton Keynes ATM.

Tames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the robbery at an ATM in Bletchley.

At around 12pm today (16/11) the victim, an 82-year-old woman, was withdrawing cash from the ATM outside Nationwide on Queensway.

After retrieving her card from the machine, she was then pushed out of the way by a man who then took the cash from the machine that she had withdrawn.

Fortunately, the victim was not injured. Hundreds of pounds in cash was stolen.

The offender is described as a stocky man, approximately 5ft 10ins – 5ft 11ins tall. He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a grey and blue jacket with a silver bodywarmer underneath, blue jeans, blue trainers and a face mask and gloves.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Siobhan Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This is an upsetting incident and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any dash-cam footage from Queensway at around midday today to get in touch.

“If you have any information that could help with this investigation, you can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210518256.