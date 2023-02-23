News you can trust since 1981
Luxury cars seized by police in Aylesbury Vale and Milton Keynes

Both drivers had no insurance and no full driving licence

Police seized two Mercedes cars that were being driven without insurance or a full driving licence.

The Mercedes C-class saloons were seized last night (Wednesday, February 22), one in Milton Keynes and one in Princes Risborough, by the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce. Both cars had male drivers.

Officers arrested one male who was wanted for failing to appear at court. He was remanded in custody to be taken to court this morning (Thursday).

One of the Mercedes C-class saloons seized