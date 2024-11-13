Major police hunt finds knives and machetes hidden on Milton Keynes city centre and surrounding estates

Police conducted thorough searches

An organised police search has discovered sinister knives and machetes hidden in public places in Milton Keynes.

Operation Sceptre began on Monday as a joint initiaive between police, the council and volunteers from Milton Keynes Green Gym.

They spent two days searching parks, hedges and bushes all over the city centre, Oldbrook and Conniburrow for hidden weapons.

On Oldbrook Green they unearthed two machetes, while elsewhere they found several knives. Investigations are now being held to discover if they are linked to any known crimes in the areas.

“Our mission was to make our streets safer by removing discarded items that could be used as weapons, said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

Police have reminded people of the legal consequences of carrying a knife, saying it can lead to severe legal penalties, including imprisonment.

There is also an increased risk of harm as those who carry knives are more likely to become victims of knife crime themselves.

And finally there’s an impact on the community as knife crime creates fear and insecurity among residents, say officers..

“Let’s work together to keep Milton Keynes safe. If you see anything suspicious, please report it to us,” said the spokesperson,

Operation Sceptre also included a structured County Lines talk and subsequent engagement event with MK College students aboit the dangers of carrying a knife.

There were proactive patrols in hotspot locations and these involved engagement with multiple members of the public.

The patrols resulted in the safeguarding of one “vulnerable male”, said police.

“With the right support and delivering the correct message, knife-related incidents can be reduced,” said the spokesperson.