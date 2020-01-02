Male pensioner and woman in her 30s among those arrested for murder after New Year's Eve stabbing in Milton Keynes

A 68-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman are among the four people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in his early 20s in Milton Keynes on New Year's Eve.

The other two people, both male, are aged 42 and 32 respectively.

Police were called on Tuesday afternoon

Officers were called to an address in Carradine Crescent, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes just after 3.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing.

Despite efforts by paramedics to save him, the young victim subsequently died at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

A scene-watch ​was​ been put in place at Carradine Crescent and​ the​ four people ​were​ arrested ​the same day. All four of them are from Milton Keynes.

​Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovich said: “This is a fast-moving murder investigation, and we currently have four people in custody in connection with this incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes that they have any information about this incident, or who may have witnessed an altercation in the area of Carradine Crescent, to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting URN 727 (31/12)."

The young man is the fourth person in MK to die of stab wounds over the past 10 weeks​.

In October two 17-year-old boys, ​Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice​, died after an incident at a ​​house party in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley​.

​A total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with that double murder case but only five have so far been charged.​ ​The ages of those charged range from 15 to 22.​

Then, on December 11, ​Mohamud Hashi, aged 22​, was stabbed in his thigh​​ during an altercation that took place in the middle of the afternoon near the overbridge that leads to Fishermead ​to​ ​Central ​Milton Keynes​.​​

Five men were arrested​ the same day​ on suspicion of​ his​ murder​.​