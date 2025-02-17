‘Malicious’ middle-aged man is jailed for rape and strangulation in Milton Keynes

A 58-year-old man has been put behind bars for raping and strangling a woman in Milton Keynes.

Delroy May, who lives on jailed for rape, threats to kill and other offences in Milton Keynes.

Delroy May, aged 58, of Bel Air Grove on Glebe Farm, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, threats to kill and two counts of assault of an emergency worker following a five-day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He was sentenced on Friday to a total of 10 years’ imprisonment, placed on the sex offenders register for life and issued with a restraining order against his victim for life.

The court heard that on 22 July 2024 at around 3.25am, police were called by a member of the public reporting that a woman had been raped on the Glebe Farm estate..

The victim, who was in her forties, had visible facial and neck injuries, which required hospital treatment.

May was arrested, and while in custody, he assaulted two police officers in the course of their duties.

He was charged and remanded the following day.

May hadepleaded not guilty to the offences at his trial, but a jury unanimously convicted him of all offences.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lucy Jarrett, of Milton Keynes CID, said after the case: “May is a malicious individual who committed abhorrent offences against his victim...I would like to praise the victim for her incredible courage throughout the investigation and trial.

"I hope that this conviction and sentence will serve as some solace for the victim, who I hope can put this behind her as best as she can and move on with her life.”

She added: “Thames Valley Police are committed to bringing offenders who commit violence against women and girls to justice. May was dealt with swiftly and robustly after his arrest, and I am pleased he has been given a substantial prison sentence as a result of his offending.

“May also committed violence against police officers, which will never be tolerated.”