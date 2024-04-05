Mammoth set to return to Milton Keynes next month due to popular demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the news that thrill-seekers have been waiting to hear – Aqua Parcs is bringing its giant ‘Mammoth’ obstacle back for the 2024 season, which starts on Saturday, May 4.

Introduced to the 450-metre-long inflatable water park last year, the ‘Mammoth’ stands at 30ft tall and features a daring 20ft ‘cliff jump’ – making it ones of the biggest attractions in Milton Keynes.

Awarded MK’s Top Attraction 2023 at the MK Food & Leisure Awards, Aqua Parcs enters its 7th year at Willen Lake and will bring new features to the area for 2024. Split over three unique sections, Union, Aqua Glide and Airspace, visitors get a different experience at each area – all included in the one-hour session.

Aqua Parcs has also taken over the Open Water Swimming operations at Willen Lake that invites people to join a community of swimmers that take to the lake on Saturday and Sunday mornings and a weekday evening to be added in line with demand.

Kieron, joint owner of Aqua Parcs, said: “This is an exciting year for Aqua Parcs and we can’t wait to get the course open for what we hope will be a good summer for us all. Thankfully, as an all-weather sport, visitors know it doesn’t have to be glorious sunshine to have a good time at the park and we’re seeing people coming back again and again.

“The Mammoth is back for its second season due to popular demand plus we have more new features on the park too. The addition of open water swimming is our commitment to making Willen Lake a fun and safe place for people to enjoy, meet others and take up a new challenge.”

This year, Aqua Parcs introduces its new tiered membership with all sessions including wetsuit hire, safety briefing, a buoyancy aid and 50 minutes on the park.

Adventurous thrill-seekers alike will all be able to take part in the inflatable water fun on the lake in total safety, thanks to Aqua Parcs’ stringent safety measures as recognised by The Royal Life Saving Society awarding Aqua Parcs a Gold accreditation.