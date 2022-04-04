Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of murder in Northern Ireland following Milton Keynes stabbing

Police were called to reports of the stabbing outside a property in The Hide, Netherfield, on Monday night (28/3) where a 21-year-old man had sustained stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene, and later at Milton Keynes University Hospital, but sadly died on Tuesday (29/3).

The victim was later identified as Joseph Tayaye, from Milton Keynes.

Police made the arrest in Northern Ireland

His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

On Friday night (1/4) in Northern Ireland, a 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Joseph Tayaye by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Yesterday (3/4), the man was brought into the custody of Thames Valley Police who extend thanks to Police in Northern Ireland for assisting in this investigation.