Man, 24, charged with the murder of Mohamud Hashi in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged with the murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mohamud Hashi.

Lee Sopp, aged 24, of Daniels Welch, Coffee Hall, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Mohamud Hashi

He was arrested following following an incident near Fishermead on Wednesday last week.

Sopp has also been charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and one count of affray.

He is further charged withf possessing of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place in connection with an incident that occurred in Shenley Brook End on Thursday last week..

Following a search of an address in Daniels Welch that was carried out on Saturday, Sopp has also been charged with one count of possession with intent to supply a heroin, one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and one count of possession of criminal property and money laundering.

He is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today.

A 28-year-old man and a 31 year old man were arrersted as part of the sdame murder invesitgation. They have been released on bail until next month.