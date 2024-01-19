Man, 25,  jailed for string of burglary offences in Milton Keynes town

He targeted several properties in Bletchley last summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for two years after being convicted of a number of burglaries in Milton Keynes.

Tyler Waugh, aged 25, of Lower End Road, Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count each of burglary dwelling, burglary business and handling stolen goods, as well as two counts of attempted burglary dwelling, at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 21 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Returning to the same court for sentencing yesterday (18/1), Waugh was sentenced to a total of two years’ imprisonment.

Tyler Waugh, 25, was sentenced to prison for burglary offences in Milton Keynes

Waugh targeted properties in various locations in Bletchley between July 6 and 17 last year.

The first offence occurred in the early hours of July 6 in The Crescent when Waugh attempted to gain entry to a property, before being disturbed by the resident and making off.

Shortly after, on the same date, Waugh broke into an address in Penn Road, stealing a television, remote control and mobile phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then made his way to the Campanile Hotel on Penn Road, where he broke in and stole two computer screens from the office and a pedal cycle.

In the early hours of Jul 16y, Waugh attempted to access a residential address in Glebe Farm, but again was disturbed and made off without any property.

On July14, a victim had her handbag snatched while she shopped in Oakgrove.

Waugh was arrested on July 18 and found to be in possession of a number of items that had been in the handbag.

He was charged with the offences on July 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police Staff Investigator Graeme Robinson, of the Milton Keynes Priority Crime Team, said: “Tackling burglary is a top priority for Thames Valley Police.

“It is an offence which can have a long lasting impact upon victims.

“This conviction and sentence shows that we will not tolerate such offending and will work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“I hope that this sentence serves as some solace to the victims, who have had the majority of their belongings returned to them.”