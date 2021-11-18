Man, 32, arrested in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Milton Keynes
But suspect has been released on bail while the investigation continues
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 2:53 pm
Updated
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 2:54 pm
Police officers investigating a series of linked incidents of sexual assault in Milton Keynes have made an arrest.
A 32-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested yesterday (17/11) on suspicion of sexual assault of a female.
The arrest is in connection with four incidents between 4 and 5 October in central Milton Keynes in which on each occasion a different female victim was inappropriately touched over clothing.
The man who has been arrested has been released on conditional bail until 13 December while the investigation continues.