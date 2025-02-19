Man, 39, jailed for string of ‘truly awful’ child sex offences in Milton Keynes

Michael Adams has been jailed for 13 years

A 39-year-old man has been sent to prison for child sex offences in MK after a jury found him guilty.

Michael Adams from Coach Yard in Potterspury, was sentenced following a four-day trial at Reading Crown Court.

He was found guilty by a unanimous verdict of two counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 13, two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of possession of indecent images.

The convictions relate to multiple counts of sexual assault on a girl under the age of 13 in Milton Keynes.

Adams was arrested in January 2019 and charged in June 2021 following a lengthy Thames Valley Police investigation.

Specialist Investigator Jo Simmons, from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Michael Adams has rightly been jailed for what can only be described as a truly awful crimes.

She added: “This case has been extremely difficult for the victim and her family who are traumatised by the abhorrent actions of Adams.

“I would like to thank them for their support and strength throughout our investigation but I know that even seeing Adams behind bars will not erase the terrible trauma of what has happened.

“Thames Valley Police takes all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and we will investigate thoroughly. If you or someone you know has been sexually abused then please do report it.

“There is further information available on our website on how to report as well as further support and advice.”