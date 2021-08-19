Man, 40, jailed for six years for burglary, theft and fraud in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to six years behind bars for burglary, theft and fraud offences that occured in Milton Keynes.

Dennis Skiller, aged 40, of no fixed abode, was found guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court of one count each of burglary, theft, and going equipped for theft, as well as two counts of fraud by false representation.

In the early hours of 25 March this year, the victim, a woman in her forties, woke up to multiple messages from her bank about suspected fraudulent transactions.

Skiller was jailed for six years

After confirming she had not made the transactions, the victim went downstairs and discovered that her handbag had been taken as well as her car.

Skiller was arrested on the next day (26 March) and charged on 27 March.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Damien Freeman, of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Skiller entered the victim’s home, stole her personal possessions and then used her card to make transactions.

“I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence and will have time to reflect on his actions.