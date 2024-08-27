Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 42-year-old man has been jailed for more than four years for drug and driving offences.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Delani Morgan-MacCarthy of Harvard Way on Oakgrove was sentenced to a total of four years and six months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He was also disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving license for seven years starting from January 15 this year.

Morgan-MacCarthy pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and cocaine, and one count each of: being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and driving a motor vehicle dangerously, at the same court on 30 April.

Delani Morgan-MacCarthy from Milton Keynes has been jailed for more than four years

On Sunday 15 August 2021, Morgan-MacCarthy was stopped after a pursuit with officers. He was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis and two mobile phones, one of which he was trying to dismantle. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and released on police bail so that further enquiries could be conducted.

On Friday 28 July 2023, Morgan-MacCarthy was seen to be driving a motor vehicle. Officers attempted to stop him and he drove through a junction onto the wrong side of the carriageway. He then crashed his vehicle into a tree and was found beside the vehicle with a dislocated knee. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released on police bail and our investigation continuned.

On Tuesday 30 April this year, officers conducted a search of a hotel room on Saxon Gate. Morgan-MacCarthy was located in the room with a large quantity of Class A drugs including 14 grams of heroin, 11 individual deals of Crack Cocaine and four individual deals of Cocaine were found. Morgan-MacCarthy was arrested and his mobile phones were seized.

On the phones, it was identified that Morgan-MacCarthy was involved in the supply of Crack Cocaine and Cocaine. He was charged and remanded the same day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven King, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “Delani Morgan-MacCarthy has been involved in supplying controlled drugs for a large period of time, supplying drugs to the most vulnerable of the community.

“This offending will often bring violence and is a priority to Thames Valley Police.

“We will work tirelessly to stop criminals from harming the community with this type of action.

“Morgan-MacCarthy has shown that he has little regard for other members of the public with both his drug supplying and manner of driving which included driving on the wrong side of the road in order to escape.

“This could have had catastrophic implications for anyone meeting him head on.

“I hope these sentences give him time to reflect on his actions and adjust his behaviour in the future.

“If you have any information about the supply of drugs in your neighbourhood, please report it to us via 101 or the Thames Valley Police website.

“Your information is important in helping us to build a picture of what is happening and take action.”