Man, 44, charged with murder in Milton Keynes

Holywell Place on Springfield

A man has been charged with murder following an incident on a city estate.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, Andrew Georgiou, aged 44, of Holywell Place on Springfield, has today (Tuesday July 1) been charged with one count of murder.

The charge relates to the death of 42-year-old mum Carol Georgiou, who died following an incident at Holywell Place on Saturday November 2 2024.

Specially trained officers continue to support the family of Carol Georgiou at this difficult time.

Carol was found injured inside a house in the early hours of November 2 and later died in hospital.

Her family say she had a "kind heart, infectious smile, and willingness to help others".

They said: "She cherished her role as a mother to her sons and brought joy and laughter wherever she went. Her passing has left a deep void in our family, and we are struggling to imagine life without her.

Andrew Georgiou will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today.