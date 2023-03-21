Man, 46, and woman, 23, arrested after 12 police cars swarmed to late night Milton Keynes incident
Video showed the heavy police response in Fenny Stratford overnight
A man, 46, and woman, 23, have been arrested after 12 police cars swarmed to a late night Milton Keynes incident.
As reported by the MK Citizen, there was a large police presence in Fenny Stratford yesterday evening (20/3).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now Thames Valley Police has confirmed officers were called to Watling Street, Fenny Stratford, at around 8.20pm yesterday.
A 23-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of causing assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of child / young person to cause unnecessary suffering / injury and remains in custody.
A 46-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker and has been released on bail.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“An investigation is ongoing,” a police spokesman confirmed.