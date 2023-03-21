News you can trust since 1981
Man, 46, and woman, 23, arrested after 12 police cars swarmed to late night Milton Keynes incident

Video showed the heavy police response in Fenny Stratford overnight

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:43 GMT

A man, 46, and woman, 23, have been arrested after 12 police cars swarmed to a late night Milton Keynes incident.

As reported by the MK Citizen, there was a large police presence in Fenny Stratford yesterday evening (20/3).

Now Thames Valley Police has confirmed officers were called to Watling Street, Fenny Stratford, at around 8.20pm yesterday.

Police at the scene
A 23-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of causing assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of child / young person to cause unnecessary suffering / injury and remains in custody.

A 46-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker and has been released on bail.

“An investigation is ongoing,” a police spokesman confirmed.