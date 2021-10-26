Man, 49, arrested following reports of indecent exposure in Milton Keynes

Police have thanked the public for their help following yesterday's appeal

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:20 pm

A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following a police appeal.

Police yesterday asked for information following a number of reports of a man on a bicycle exposing himself to women in Milton Keynes.

This afternoon they said a 49-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of the offence.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal ."

Anyone with further information should call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43210371657.