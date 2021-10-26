Man, 49, arrested following reports of indecent exposure in Milton Keynes
Police have thanked the public for their help following yesterday's appeal
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:19 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:20 pm
A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following a police appeal.
Police yesterday asked for information following a number of reports of a man on a bicycle exposing himself to women in Milton Keynes.
This afternoon they said a 49-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of the offence.
A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal ."
Anyone with further information should call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43210371657.