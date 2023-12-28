Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who is charged with a kidnap in Milton Keynes has appeared in court.

Ian Scott, who is 57, has been remanded in custody before his next appearance at the end of January.

The alleged kidnap happened in MK on December 11, and Scott is also charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and threatening a person with a bladed object on the same date.

He was arrested on Wednesday December 13 following an incident at a Post Office in Duston, Northamptonshire, say police, who had previously put out a public appeal to find him.

He is now charged with two counts of attempted robbery in relation to that incident.

Scott, who gave his address as no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday December 20, and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on January 31.