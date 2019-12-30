Man, 67, suffers broken ribs in fight outside Milton Keynes pub

A 67-year-old man suffered two broken ribs when a fight broke out outside a city pub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are now investigating the affray and are appealing for witnesses.

Clocktower Inn

Officers were called to The Clocktower Inn, Emerson Valley at around 12.30am and found four young men were fighting.

Two young men sustained minor injuries, while the older man suffered the broken ribs. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A 24-year-old man from Bletchley was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on police bail until 26 January 2020.

A 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released under investigation.

Police are asking for witnesses

Another 17-year-old boy, also from Milton Keynes, was arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence and has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Jack Boyden said: “I am appealing to anybody that was in the area of The Clocktower Inn last night and believe that they witnessed this incident to please make contact with police."

He added: “We believe there were multiple people present who would have seen what happened, but have not yet spoken to police. I would urge those people to get in touch via the 24-hour hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190404139.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”