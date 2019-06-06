Man, 87, charged with child sex offences during 1980s and 1990s in Milton Keynes

An 87-year-old has been charged with multiple sexual offences against children and adults.

Derek Hopkins, aged 87, of Massingham Road, Kings Lynn, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual offences against children and adults.

The charges are in connection with a number of offences which took place in Milton Keynes, Cardiff and Caerphilly in the 1980s and 1990s against children and adults.

Hopkins has been charged with two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, three counts of buggery, seven counts of gross indecency, thirty three counts of indecent assault, one count of false imprisonment and four counts of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency.

Hopkins was charged on April 17, 2019 and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on June 11.