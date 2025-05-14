Man aged 26 is charged with indecently exposing himself outside 4-star hotel in Milton Keynes

Police have charged a Milton Keynes man with indecent exposure

Police have charged young a man after an incident of indecent exposure outside a city hotel.

Kelvin Sibanda, aged 26, of The Hide, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, has been charged with one count of exposure, contrary to Section 66 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. He has been remanded in custody.

The incident happened outside the Leonardo Hotel in Central Milton Keynes on May 11.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson has thanked members of the public for their assistance in this investigation.