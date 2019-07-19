Man and a boy in hospital after being stabbed in Milton Keynes

A man and a boy are in hsopital after being stabbed in their stomachs during a fight in Bletchley last night.

Police say the altercation blew up among a "a large group of people" outside a property in Whalley Drive at around 7.30pm .

Police

"During the altercation, the victims sustained stab wounds to their stomachs. They are currently receiving hospital treatment but the injuries are not thought to be life threatening," said investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jason Simpson.

One victim is a teenage boy and the other is a man in his twenties.

DI Simpson said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Although the victims have sustained minor injuries, they are fortunate not to have been more serious.

“It is believed that this is an isolated incident and I would like to reassure the community that we are investigating this thoroughly. There will be an increased police presence and additional patrols in the area while officers carry out ongoing enquiries."

Police are asking any motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident to check their dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could help with this investigation..

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting ‘43190220253’ or make a report online.

Alternatively you can make a report 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.