Man and woman charged in connection with aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes

A man and woman have both been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Portland Drive, Willen.

Paul Sellars, 45, of Malletts Close, Milton Keynes, has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of assault by beating and one count of making off without payment.

Nicola Keppel, 41, also of Malletts Close, has been charged with aggravated burglary, one count of common assault and making off without payment to a taxi driver.

Keppel is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today and Sellars is due to appear at the same on a date yet to be decided.