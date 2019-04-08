Man arrested after calling in a bomb hoax in to Milton Keynes shopping centre

A man is in custody on suspicion of 'a bomb hoax offence' after the Centre MK was evacuated earlier today (Monday).

Two suspicious packages were left in John Lewis and prompted an evacuation of the store and many of the surrounding shops around Middleton Hall.

The bags, however, turned out to be clothes and the centre was reopened this afternoon.

Police confirmed a man had been arrested following the incident.

The cordon around Centre MK on Monday

Thames Valley Police tweeted: "Thank you to everyone for their patience while officers dealt with this incident and we would encourage people to remain vigilant and report any concerns. Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of a bomb hoax offence. He is in police custody."