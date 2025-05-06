Man arrested after indecently exposing himself to multiple people in Milton Keynes
The arrest follows an “expeditious investigation”, which has resulted in the man already being charged with the offence of sexual exposure.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Following reports made of a male exposing himself to members of the public on Saturday 3rd May. Officers from the South NHPT have located and arrested a male in connection with this.”
They added: “An expeditious investigation has taken place resulting in this male being charged today for the offence of Sexual Exposure. He has subsequently been remanded in police custody to attend Magistrates Court...
“We would like to thank all members of the public who came forward to assist police with this incident.”