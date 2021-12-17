Man arrested after waving bottle in threatening manner at local centre in Milton Keynes

Police have issued a witness appeal following a public order offence in Milton Keynes.

It happened around 7.30pm on Wednesday (15/12), when a man attended Heelands Local Centre in Swinden Court, and acted in a threatening manner, waving an empty bottle at people.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of public order in Milton Keynes

The man, aged 23, from Milton Keynes, was arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive/insulting words of behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has since been released on conditional police bail until 10 January 2022.

Investigating officer PC Jordan Buchanan-Kay, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This incident occurred during a pre-planned event, and I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and witnessed what happened to please contact police.

“I would also be keen to hear from anybody who may have mobile phone or dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in touch, either reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210565969.