Man arrested as part of investigation into alleged fraud and money laundering in Milton Keynes

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged fraud and money laundering offences in Milton Keynes.

The arrest is related to an investigation into Black Capital Partners Ltd and is being managed by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

According to information on the gov.uk website the private limited company, which had a registered address in MK, is currently in liquidation.

In a statement to the Citizen SEROCU said: "The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit is managing an ongoing investigation concerning Black Capital Partners Ltd.

"A man in his 40s was arrested for a range of fraud and money laundering offences on June 25th. He has since been released under investigation."

The Citizen understands the investigation is expected to be long-running.