A man has been arrested following a series of arsons in Wolverton.

The incidents occurred In the early hours of this morning (May 3) when a number of cars, bins, piles of rubbish and a bollard were set alight in Stacey Avenue and Southern Way in Wolverton and Myrtle Bank in Stacey Bushes.

Fire and Rescue Service

A 32-year-old man from Netherfield has been arrested on suspicion of arson and theft. He remains in police custody at this time.